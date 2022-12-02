New developments coming to Sagamore, Wabash Landing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Several new developments are coming to West Lafayette.
Slim Chickens and Panera Bread are under construction near Cumberland Avenue and Sagamore Parkway.
The new Panera Bread is the second West Lafayette location, and Slim Chickens is a young franchise seizing on the fried chicken craze.
The chain offers hand-breaded chicken tenders and special sauce. A unique bar experience is also under construction at Wabash Landing.
Net Par Golf offers food, drink and rounds of virtual golf. The concept is perfect for golf fanatics during these cold winter months.
News 18 has also reported on the construction on Paramount Drive near Meijer.
Crews are building a multi-story affordable housing complex.