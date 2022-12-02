 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New developments coming to Sagamore, Wabash Landing

  • Updated
  • 0
West Lafayette Generic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Several new developments are coming to West Lafayette.

Slim Chickens and Panera Bread are under construction near Cumberland Avenue and Sagamore Parkway.

The new Panera Bread is the second West Lafayette location, and Slim Chickens is a young franchise seizing on the fried chicken craze.

The chain offers hand-breaded chicken tenders and special sauce. A unique bar experience is also under construction at Wabash Landing.

Net Par Golf offers food, drink and rounds of virtual golf. The concept is perfect for golf fanatics during these cold winter months.

News 18 has also reported on the construction on Paramount Drive near Meijer.

Crews are building a multi-story affordable housing complex.