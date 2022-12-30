New details released in attempted armed robbery near West Point

WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — A 64-year-old man was whipped in the head and hands with an electrical cord, then ordered to his knees at gunpoint during an attempted armed robbery, according to a newly released court document.
Security video reportedly shows Jacob Loveall, wearing dark clothes and ski mask, attempt to rob the man late Monday outside his home while Joshua Kochell and Steven Cox watched.
Loveall allegedly told the victim he "owed him money" and his "house belonged to him."
Deputies say Kochell tried to pin the crime on Loveall by tying himself up at the scene to appear as if he was a victim.
Prosecutors on Friday filed for a 72-hour hold on the trio allowing investigators more time to file formal charges.