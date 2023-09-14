New court documents released in Richard Allen trial

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen want his trial televised. They are also asking a judge to throw out evidence collected during a search of Allen's house.
The law banning the broadcasting of legal proceedings in Indiana was amended two years ago, leaving it up to trial court judges' discretion.
Allen's attorneys cite a four-month pilot program that Special judge Frances Gull participated in.
They say Gull reported favorable experiences with cameras in the courtroom during an interview in March of 2022.
Allen is being held on murder charges in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Police searched his home in Delphi shortly before his arrest in October of 2022.
In a motion to suppress evidence filed this week, Allen's attorneys argue police lacked the probable cause to obtain the warrant, and questioned the constitutionality of the search.
They say Sheriff Tony Liggett failed to advise the Judge who issued the warrant of material facts and made false and misleading representations with reckless disregard for the truth.
They're asking the judge to suppress all evidence gathered in the search.
Allen's trial is currently set to start in January.
Allen faces two murder counts killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in 2017.