New CAT Park all-inclusive sports field hosts groundbreaking ceremony

CAT Park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The groundbreaking of a new park promises to aid in the mission to make Lafayette a more accessible place to live. 

A ceremony was held Wednesday at the site of the new CAT Park All-Inclusive Sports Field. The field will include a baseball field with rubber surfacing, accessible scoreboard and spectator seating for all levels of physical abilities.

"The next phase of the project was to put in a state of the art scoreboard, that can be managed remotely, and for people who might have assistive technology needs they can use an iPad to operate it," said Jason McManus, the President and CEO of Wabash Center.

"Growing up in a household with a person with a developmental disability, I witnessed firsthand some of the experiences that my brother didn't get to participate in, or participate in to the same level as everybody else did," McManus said. "So having an opportunity for a field like this is a way for people to experience the things that you and I might have taken for granted when we were kids."

Mayor Roswarski also announced that Wabash Center will be providing $25,000 as a donation to the project.

The project looks to be completed by this June.

