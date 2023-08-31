New Apartment Flats Showcased

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new apartment complex has arrived in downtown Lafayette.
It's called The Luna Flats.
It first broke ground back in 20-21.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred earlier this afternoon.
The residential building has five floors, and a penthouse.
It also features a fitness room and a dog park on the second floor.
Assistant Leasing Manager DeShanna Washington said the biggest desire that motivated them to complete this project post-COVID was getting it done on time for the students starting a new school year.
"Lafayette is continuously expanding. So, it's always nice to have people that want a place to stay, especially if they want to stay after they've graduated. The goal is just for you to want to have something you want to have something you can call your own, just a home that if you're not ready to absolutely plant grounds here in Lafayette, but you still want to be involved in everything, as well as be able to experience such as the parades and just the livelihood of Lafayette. I think this will be that location for you. There aren't a lot of properties that once used to be a theater, for instance as well as this was one of the buildings that was completed kind of post-COVID. So it's kind of nice just to see the community come together, and what they are able to accomplish," she said.
