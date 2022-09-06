New apartment complex could be coming to Delphi

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — At the Delphi city council meeting on September 6, Rebar Development L-L-C presented a proposal for a new apartment complex in downtown Delphi.
The 12 million dollar investment would be a part of the continued economic growth Delphi officials are looking to bring to the town.
The proposed project would consist of a modern apartment complex with Sixty two market-rate apartment units, as well as a parking garage for apartment and additional downtown parking.
Something important to note; The keyword right now is 'proposed' investment. This project is in the very early stages and is not guaranteed to happen.
Before the investment is set and stone, council members must vote to approve of the project and members of the community are invited to multiple upcoming events where they can learn more about the proposed investment and ask questions.
Executive Director of Economic development for Carroll county, Jake Adams, Says he feels this project is the right fit for Delphi and its ongoing economic growth journey.
“We wanted something that was a sound investment that matched the architecture, the history of our community. So the search for development of our community is always ongoing so when we met with Shelby and Rebar we really found a match in the fact that they were willing to put together a proposal that fits what our community's needs are,” Jake Adams said.
WLFI will continue to provide updates as the project moves further along.