New all-inclusive sports field is a hit for Tippy Stars

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippy Stars players are coming off their first ball game at their new home field.
The team played its first game recently at CAT Park's new all-inclusive sports field.
Players and coaches with Lafayette Girls Softball helped players run the bases and cover the field.
They also passed out helmets and signed softballs.
The Tippy Stars is a special team made up of special needs children ages 5 to 18.
The newly built all-inclusive sports field features a rubber playing surface and other accessible amenities for people of all physical abilities.