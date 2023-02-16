New agri-tourism development planned for I-65 exit near Frankfort

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The I-65 exit near Frankfort is newest site for a planned agri-tourism development.
A $30 million project called Banderas Point is planned for the southeast corner of I-65 and State Road 28.
Good Oil Company, which owns the BP station near the interchange, recently announced the project, which features a 20,000 square foot event center, a 5,000 seat arena and a 200-site RV campground.
Shan Sheridan, executive director of the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce says the site will focus on agri-business, including events like concerts, rodeos and cattle shows.
The plan is about two years in the making and started with extending utilities and other infrastructure from Frankfort to the interstate.
100,000 drivers pass though this interchange every day but only about 18,000 take the exit, Sheridan says.
"How do we attract people not only to come into that specific event center, but how do we get them to come into Frankfort, how do we get them into our community? We believe we have to be different," Sheridan says. "It has to be something that's attractive. We think it's going to be set apart, very much like Fair Oaks up north. We think it's going to be a component like that, yet different enough that it will still attract people to come to our site."
The second phase of Banderas Point includes a distillery or winery, a retail village and hotel.
As part of this development, crews will build a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 800 West.
Construction on the roundabout will start this spring, following by ground breaking on Banderas Point in late fall.
Sheridan says the first phase of the project could be finished by spring of 2024.