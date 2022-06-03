MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— Members of The 434th Air Refueling Wing and local officials gathered Friday for the ribbon cutting of the new Aerial Port facility at Grissom Air Reserve Base.
This new facility is home to the 49th Aerial Port Squadron, hard workers who load cargo onto the airplanes at the base. The squadron has grown from 39 to 122 members over the past four years.
As a result, they had outgrown their 3,000 square foot space. The new facility is over 11,000 square feet allowing the squadron to better operate. According to Col. Tom Pemberton, Commander of the 434th Air Refueling Wing, this will make the team feel more like a unit.
"So previously, since they were so large and the space they had didn't really work out, they had to split up and come to training at different times," Pemberton said. "Now that they're all under one roof and they come out at the same time, they feel that they're a part of a unit."
All of the squadron members could not fit into their old facility. Now they can, with dedicated classrooms, computers and indoor training space. In addition to more space, the new location is more convenient.
"And because the strategic location of this, inside the perimeter and right next to the airfield ramp, they can drive from right here right to the ramp and load the cargo right onto an airplane," Pemberton said. "So it is very convenient. It's very strategically located and I think it's just an amazing facility."
Speakers at the event included Indiana State Senator Stacey Donato. Her message was similar to other speakers, thanking these men and women for their hard work and saying they definitely deserve this new facility.
Col. Pemberton also told News 18 that this new facility will be a tremendous asset for the base for years to come.