Neon Cactus set to reopen Saturday, Sept. 24

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neon Cactus is said to be reopening this weekend.
According to the Purdue Exponent, the campus staple will open its doors to Breakfast Clubbers this Saturday at 7 a.m.
The beloved bar and nightclub is coming back after two years, just in time for homecoming.
The bar's new owner, Ethan Brown, says the Cactus will look the same to people who experienced it before it closed due to the pandemic.
Bruce Barker, the Piano Man, will also make his return debut Sept. 29.
There will be a $5 entry fee like before, but people can buy $20 fast passes Saturday morning to skip the line.