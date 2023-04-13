Neighbors given 'Hero" title for life-saving actions

 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A multi-structure house fire in an eastern neighborhood of Lafayette turned neighbors into heroes.

The morning of April 12, two individuals rushed towards the flames to help get their neighbors out safely. Jimmy Nguyen and Andrew Biggle went to the rescue without any hesitation.

"I tried to get a jacket on and run down there with no shoes on. I went down there and I tried to punch the wall, punch the window. trying to get a kid out and then the fire went into the house," Nguyen said.

When one of the kids opened the door, Biggle ran inside to get everyone else out of the house.

"I called 9-1-1 and just started running over there. At that time, there was another guy coming out of the house. The one that was initially on fire. Me and another guy got him drugged across [the ground], and then I just started going into the other houses and clearing them and waking everyone up and making sure everybody was up," Biggle said.

Both of them said that fear wasn't on their minds as they ran towards the fire. They were both more worried about the people inside the homes.

"There was a lot of fear that somebody could be hurt. Once I crossed over to the other side, it was powerlines popping, and it was pretty bad. I mean, there was a lot of fire there," Biggle said.

Biggle felt it was his duty to help the people that live behind his house. Nguyen said he was returning the favor to his neighbors.

"It's the neighbors. There are a lot of good neighbors around here. I try as hard as I can, as best as I can to help out," he said.

The man in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation is stable. Everyone made it out of their homes alive

"Me and my wife are so happy that everyone made it out safe. Everybody came over and asked did everybody get out? Yes everybody got out. Yes. We did. We got everybody out.," Nguyen said. 

The homeowner hugged Nguyen, thanking him for helping save his family's lives. He told Nguyen he is not only a hero, but his friend. He hasn't met Biggle, but he told News 18 that he can't thank him enough.  

