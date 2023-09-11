 Skip to main content
NCC Girls Golf Tournament Results

High school girls golf

LEBANON, Ind. (WFLI) — The 2023 NCC Tournament was held at the Trophy Club. 

  • Individual Medalist - Lauren Freeman (85) from Richmond HS
  • Team Champions - Harrison Raiders (369)
  • Coach of the Year - Dave Schneider (HHS) 
All NCC Team:
1stLauren Freeman (RHS)85
2ndSophia Kay (LHS)88
T-3rdIsabella Roll (RHS)90
T-3rdIzzy Flint (HHS)90
T-3rdSophie Vandeveer (HHS)90
6thAvery Clouse (HHS)91
7thIzzy Lundy (LHS)92
8thHannah Stearley (RHS)93
9thKatie Graves (LJ)95
10thCarly Cauble (HHS)98
T-11thAley Brown (McC)99
T-11thAbigal Black (LJ)99

