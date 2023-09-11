NCC Girls Golf Tournament Results

LEBANON, Ind. (WFLI) — The 2023 NCC Tournament was held at the Trophy Club.
- Individual Medalist - Lauren Freeman (85) from Richmond HS
- Team Champions - Harrison Raiders (369)
- Coach of the Year - Dave Schneider (HHS)
All NCC Team:
|1st
|Lauren Freeman (RHS)
|85
|2nd
|Sophia Kay (LHS)
|88
|T-3rd
|Isabella Roll (RHS)
|90
|T-3rd
|Izzy Flint (HHS)
|90
|T-3rd
|Sophie Vandeveer (HHS)
|90
|6th
|Avery Clouse (HHS)
|91
|7th
|Izzy Lundy (LHS)
|92
|8th
|Hannah Stearley (RHS)
|93
|9th
|Katie Graves (LJ)
|95
|10th
|Carly Cauble (HHS)
|98
|T-11th
|Aley Brown (McC)
|99
|T-11th
|Abigal Black (LJ)
|99