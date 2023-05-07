 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NCC Baseball Winners Bracket Set

  • Updated
  • 0
NCC Baseball Winners Bracket

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The NCC baseball tournament winners bracket is set for Saturday, May 13th at Harrison.

Logansport will face McCutcheon at 10 a.m. followed by Lafayette Jeff and Harrison at 12:30 p.m.

The losers from those games will compete for third place at 3 p.m.

The winners will play for the championship at 5:30 p.m.

Richmond will host the losers bracket.

Richmond plays Anderson at 10 a.m. 

Muncie Central faces Kokomo at 12:30 p.m.

The seventh place game is at 3 p.m. and the fifth place game is at 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you