NCAA athletes still excel in classroom despite pandemic

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe, Warren, Carroll, Parke, Vermillion,
Fountain and Montgomery Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NCAA athletes still excel in classroom despite pandemic

NCAA Logo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA said Tuesday that college athletes are continuing to excel in the classroom even when some couldn't attend in person.

The NCAA announced the four-year overall Academic Progress Rate hit 984, a one-point increase over the most recent publicly available figures from May 2020.

College sports' largest governing body opted not to release last year's statistics because of the impact from the pandemic and for the second consecutive year decided not to punish any teams for failing to hit the 930 cutline.

Every team at every school produces a score. Scholarship players accumulate one point each semester for remaining academically eligible and another point each semester for remaining enrolled on campus or graduating. Teams that don't offer scholarships are calculated based on players who were recruited.

Any team that consistently falls below the 930 mark can face penalties, which can range from fewer practice hours to postseason bans. While critics contend the measurement is not an accurate way to determine academic performance, scores have improved steadily throughout the APR's 18-year history.

This year, men's basketball made a 2-point jump to 968. Baseball players (977), football players (964) and women's basketball players (983) all remained even with the numbers posted in the 2020 report.

“The APR data continues to demonstrate the high level of academic achievement of our student-athletes and teams, and their resiliency to excel through a global pandemic and instability in the intercollegiate landscape,” said Dianne Harrison, the Division I Committee on Academics chairwoman. “The public release of this APR data while penalties are suspended is a reasonable interim step.”