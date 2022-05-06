Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette. White River at Edwardsport and Elliston. .Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several days, bringing additional flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain County may begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&