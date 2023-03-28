Young children, the head of their school and its custodian. These are the victims of the Nashville school shooting

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding has developed on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday morning. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Young children, the head of their school and its custodian. These are the victims of the Nashville school shooting

  • 0

Another American community is reeling after a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

Monday's attack was the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a year and the 19th shooting at a school or university so far in 2023 that left at least one person wounded, a CNN count shows.

Some 562 such shootings have unfolded since 2008.

"Our community is heartbroken," the Covenant School, a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, said in a statement. "We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing. ...

"We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received, and we are tremendously grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to protect our students, faculty and staff. We ask for privacy as our community grapples with this terrible tragedy -- for our students, parents, faculty and staff."

Here's what we know so far about the victims:

Mike Hill

Hill, 61, was a custodian at the school, police said.

He was a member of the facilities/kitchen staff, according to its website, which went offline shortly after the massacre.

Katherine Koonce

Koonce was 60, police said, and head of the school, according to the website.

She attended Vanderbilt University and Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville and got her master's degree from Georgia State University, it added.

Hallie Scruggs

Hallie was 9, police said, and the daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church Lead Pastor Chad Scruggs, according to a statement by Dallas' Park Cities Presbyterian Church, a sister church Scruggs formerly served.

"We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie," the Texas congregation's Senior Pastor Mark Davis said. "Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need."

3 other lives taken

Also slain were William Kinney and Evelyn Dieckhaus, both 9, and Cynthia Peak, 61, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

