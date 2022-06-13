Woman who wrote an essay on how to murder a husband sentenced to life for murdering her husband

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Woman who wrote an essay on how to murder a husband sentenced to life for murdering her husband

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, author of the essay "How to Murder Your Husband," was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of her husband.

Crampton-Brophy, 71, was convicted in May of second-degree murder in the June 2018 death of her husband, chef Daniel Brophy, who was gunned down at the culinary school where he taught cooking classes.

In court documents, prosecutors said the 63-year-old man had been shot twice -- once in the back as he stood at a sink filling ice and water buckets for the students, and then in the chest at close range.

The couple had debt -- Crampton-Brophy's self-published novels were not big sellers -- and he was insured for more than $1 million, prosecutors argued.

Crampton-Brophy testified she was better off financially with her husband alive -- and the fact her minivan was seen near the school was just coincidence.

Prosecutors said in court the author followed her husband to work and shot him with a Glock handgun. Investigators found two 9mm shell casings at the scene. She had also bought a "ghost gun" assembly kit that investigators later found at a storage facility. "Ghost guns" are unregistered and untraceable firearms.

Crampton-Brophy bought a gun and a ghost-gun kit as part of research for a new book, she told the jury.

"What I can tell you is it was for writing," she said. "It was not, as you would believe, to murder my husband."News of the killing and resulting criminal charges made headlines everywhere -- partly due to an essay Crampton-Brophy wrote seven years before her husband's death.

In 2011, she published it in a notorious blog post titled, "How to Murder Your Husband."

"As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure," the 700-word post began. It was published on a blog called "See Jane Publish" that has since been made private.

The essay was split into sections detailing the pros and cons of killing a villainous husband.

"If the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don't want to spend any time in jail," Crampton-Brophy wrote. "And let me say clearly for the record, I don't like jumpsuits and orange isn't my color."

The trial judge ruled that the essay would not be permitted as evidence because it was written years ago as part of a writing seminar and could unfairly prejudice the jury.

As it turns out, jurors didn't need to read it to reach their verdict.

