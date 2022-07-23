Woman sentenced to prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 488 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA BOONE CLINTON HAMILTON HANCOCK HOWARD MADISON MARION TIPTON IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE HENRY RANDOLPH IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA CARROLL IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA TIPPECANOE WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, CARMEL, DELPHI, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, GREENFIELD, INDIANAPOLIS, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, MUNCIE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, PARKER CITY, TIPTON, UNION CITY, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER, AND ZIONSVILLE.