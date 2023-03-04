Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

Muscatatuck River at Vernon.

White River from Centerton southward.

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Vincennes and Mount Carmel.

Eel River at Bowling Green.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant, Spencer, and
Ravenswood.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington,
Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day will bring additional
lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding.  Those with interests along area rivers should
maintain a close watch on the forecast over the next 24 hours. The
crest on the Wabash is forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning
with flooding on the Wabash continuing through next week. Most
locations on the upper White are forecast to crest Saturday evening
through Sunday morning, with locations on the lower White cresting
Sunday afternoon through early next week. Flooding on lower portions
of the White is forecast to last through next week. On the East Fork
White the crest could stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 PM EST Friday was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EST Friday was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Additional local roads begin to flood.  Water levels becoming
dangerous as property damage may begin and a few evacuations may
be necessary.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 6.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 10.1 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman missing more than 30 years and thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home

  • 0

A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a news conference Thursday.

Patricia Kopta, 83, was last seen in Pittsburgh in the summer of 1992, according to a missing person flier posted by the Pennsylvania Emergency Response Center.

Her husband, Bob Kopta, reported her missing a few months later in the fall. At the time, he advised authorities that it wasn't uncommon for his wife to "drop out of sight for short periods," according to the flier.

"I come home one night and she's gone, and nobody knew where she was at," Kopta said at the news conference with Ross Township Police.

Police said they were first informed about the discovery of the missing woman when an agent from the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and a social worker from Puerto Rico contacted them last year saying that they believed Patricia was living in an adult care home in Puerto Rico.

"What they reported to us was that she came into their care in 1999, when she was found in need in the streets of Puerto Rico," Ross Township Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp said.

INTERPOL and the social worker said Patricia was found wandering the streets and through the years she had "refused to ever discuss her private life or where she came from," Kohlhepp said.

In her advanced age, Patricia started revealing nuggets that would eventually spur those around her to contact Ross police, Kohlhepp said.

History of mental health issues

When she was in Pittsburgh, Patricia was a "well-known street preacher," according to the missing person flier. She would approach strangers, telling them she had visions of the Virgin Mary and that the world was coming to an end, the flier said.

Police said her disappearance wasn't overtly suspicious because they "knew she had a mental health history and she had made statements to other family individuals that she was leaving, that she was concerned that she was going to be placed into a care facility here," Kohlhepp said. Kohlhepp said police knew she had likely left of her own volition.

Her husband said that his wife had talked about wanting to go to Puerto Rico to live in a tropical environment.

"I even advertised in the paper down in Puerto Rico looking for her," Kopta said at the news conference, adding that he spent a lot of money over the years searching for her.

Patricia and Bob were married for 20 years before she went missing, Kohlhepp told CNN. He added that Patricia had no known family or connections in Puerto Rico.

DNA testing helped connect the dots

Police determined the woman was in fact Patricia through a nine-month-long process in which they compared DNA samples provided by her sister, Gloria Smith, and her nephew.

"We really thought she was dead all those years," Smith said at the news conference.

Even before DNA testing was completed, the family knew it was Patricia as soon as they saw her photo, Kohlhepp said.

Smith said that she has called the adult care home in Puerto Rico several times but has been unable to hold a conversation with her sister because she has dementia.

"We didn't expect it. It was a very big shock to see -- to know that she's still alive," her sister said. "You know, we're so happy and I hope I can get down to see her."

CNN has not been able to directly contact the woman's family.

