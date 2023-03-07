Woman found dead in small Massachusetts town identified decades later thanks to advances in forensic genetic genealogy

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River. .Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with the crest near Covington. Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground. Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&