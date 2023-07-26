Witness claims NYPD and federal agencies played a role in Malcolm X’s assassination

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Witness claims NYPD and federal agencies played a role in Malcolm X’s assassination

  • 0

(CNN) — A man who says he was a member of Malcolm X’s security detail the day the civil rights leader was assassinated in 1965 told reporters Tuesday he saw New York City police officers trying to prevent supporters from restraining a man thought to be involved in the killing.

Mustafa Hassan, who said he used to be a member of the Pan-Africanist organization that Malcolm X founded, made the claim at a news conference in New York.

The man being restrained, Hassan said, was Talmadge Hayer – also known as Mujahid Abdul Halim – who was later arrested and convicted in the killing.

Hassan told reporters Tuesday he believes there was a conspiracy between the New York City Police Department, the CIA and the FBI in Malcolm X’s assassination.

CNN sought comment from the NYPD, the CIA and the FBI.

Hassan said he was never interviewed about what he witnessed.

The new allegation is a part of a multimillion-dollar federal action filed on behalf of Malcolm X’s family by civil rights attorney Ben Crump in February. In his notice to the federal government, Crump accuses the FBI, the CIA and the NYPD of “fraudulent concealment of evidence surrounding Malcolm X’s murder,” according to a February news release.

Malcolm X, one of the most powerful voices in the fight against racism in the nation, was shot dead after he took the stage at the Audubon Ballroom in New York on February 21, 1965.

“The FBI had many informants in the Audubon Ballroom on that tragic day,” Crump, who also represents Hassan, said at Tuesday’s news conference. “We know that they withheld their information and would not let anybody know, sent a directive that nobody is to reveal our presence in the Audubon Ballroom where Malcolm X was assassinated.”

“Not even the informants themselves were aware of who all was involved. That’s why we are putting forth in our legal action that the government was involved in the conspiracy to kill Malcolm X,” Crump said.

Hassan said he decided to come forward now after seeing online that the family of Malcolm X was seeking a financial settlement with governmental agencies for their alleged actions during the assassination.

In a signed affidavit read at Tuesday’s news conference, Hassan said after Malcolm X was shot, he turned his attention “back to the man I had seen running away, knowing that he was in part responsible for what I witnessed.”

“I would later see the same man outside as he was being beaten by Malcolm’s followers while a group of policemen who suddenly showed up on the scene (were) asking is he with us while at the same time holding back Malcolm’s followers from beating him,” Hassan stated in the affidavit.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Hassan and Crump shared a photo showing the moment Hassan reached out and grabbed Hayer’s collar.

Hayer and two other men were convicted in 1966 for the killing and sentenced to life in prison. The two others – Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam – said they were innocent. Hayer acknowledged he took part in the assassination, but he maintained the innocence of the other two men.

In 2021, a judge vacated the convictions of Aziz and Islam. That came after a 22-month investigation by then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office and lawyers for the men found that evidence of their innocence, including FBI documents, was withheld at trial.

Aziz was released from prison in 1985; Islam was released in 1987 but died in 2009 and received a posthumous exoneration.

Last year, New York City agreed to pay $26 million to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of Aziz and Islam.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you