...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in
blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3
&&
Winter storm and severe cold sweeps across US
By Aya Elamroussi, Derrick Hinds and Travis Caldwell, CNN