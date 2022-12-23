...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze occurred earlier this
evening as temperatures fell quickly into the single digits and
teens while precipitation was ongoing and roads are wet.
Significant travel difficulty continues as a result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3
&&
Winter storm and severe cold sweeps across US
By Aya Elamroussi, Derrick Hinds and Travis Caldwell, CNN