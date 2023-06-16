 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday, June 17 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Wing of United flight clipped tail of Delta plane at Boston airport, officials say

(CNN) — The wing of a United Airlines flight clipped the tail of a Delta plane Friday evening at a Boston airport, federal aviation officials told CNN.

The incident happened around 7:20 pm at Boston Logan International Airport when the United plane was taxing to a holding pad at the airport and clipped the tail of a Delta flight, the Federal Aviation Administration said. No injuries were reported.

Alex Wilson, who said he was aboard the Delta flight waiting to take off, told CNN he felt the plane rock back and forth for a few seconds.

“[It] wasn’t immediately clear what caused this, although it felt like a brief earthquake,” he told CNN.

A few minutes later, Wilson said he noticed emergency vehicles outside his plane. Shortly after, the pilot came on the intercom to inform the passengers that another plane struck their back tail.

Video that Wilson recorded from inside the plane shows several emergency trucks and personnel by the aircraft. In another video, the United Airlines plane, which was bound for Newark, is seen getting towed.

Wilson said his Delta flight, which was headed to Detroit, eventually got towed back to its original gate.

“The winglet of a United aircraft clipped the tail of another aircraft at Boston Logan International Airport,” United said in a statement. “Customers on the United aircraft deplaned normally at the gate, and we will rebook them onto other flights.”

Meanwhile, Delta apologized for the delays to customers.

“The aircraft came into contact with another aircraft while awaiting takeoff clearance on the Logan airfield,” Delta Air Lines said in a statement to CNN. “Delta teams are working to get customers to their final destinations tonight, and we apologize for the delay.”

