Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

What you learn when your dad's decade-old thriller goes viral on TikTok

  • 0

When Marguerite Richards made a TikTok bragging about her father's decade-old thriller novel, she was hoping to rouse a little interest. A few dozen new readers, maybe. As the first few positive comments started rolling in, she was pleased to have done something nice for a dad who definitely deserved it.

She had no idea that, within a matter of days, millions of people would see her video, and her father's book would rocket to the top of Amazon's Best Seller list.

Lloyd Devereux Richards first published "Stone Maidens" in 2012. It's a thriller about an FBI agent following a killer in Indiana and, by his daughter's account, it's quite good. However, the publishing industry is a fickle mistress, and the original release failed to drum up excitement.

It's a different world now, with TikTok and other tight-knit book communities rocketing titles to fame overnight. Richards, the daughter, decided to try her luck.

"I saw how much time and effort and passion my dad put into his book. I know what a lovely storyteller he is," she told CNN. "He never stopped writing, and he always stayed positive."

Whether it was the gripping thriller, the author's unassuming Vermont mien, or the efforts of a proud, tech-savvy daughter, the story of Lloyd Devereux Richards and "Stone Maidens" struck a chord.

Marguerite Richards posted the first TikTok about "Stone Maidens" about two weeks ago. It has since received 48 million views and innumerable positive responses. As every good story needs a sequel, Richards posted more videos of her father, the author of the hour, delighting in his unexpected success.

This particular episode falls under a social media genre best described as "Young people giving their elders love and recognition on a platform the latter doesn't understand." It's a fruitful one, full of parents just like Lloyd Devereux Richards who wake up one morning to find their talents, hobbies or peculiar habits have been broadcast to the world -- and won them legions of admirers.

"My dad wasn't really sure what TikTok is, but he has been so pleased and grateful," Richards says. "I love how people are appreciating him. Even some brands have commented. A few weeks ago, these people didn't know who he was. And now the Tootsie Roll account is cheering him on."

The experience has breathed new life into a labor of love. It's also driven home some lessons about inspiration and determination.

"A lot of people who are struggling with a project, who thought they were way off track, this has given them the inspiration to recharge," Richards says. "Everyone can relate to the feeling of being a late bloomer."

At the same time, the duo has been overwhelmed by the kindness and open-mindedness of millions of strangers.

"We can see the analytics of who's following and watching us. We read as many comments as we can," Richards says. "There are young people who have said they've never bought a book for pleasure, or they don't read a lot. And now they're sitting down, they're reading and they're loving it."

"My dad is thrilled that young people are reading."

Now, Lloyd Devereux Richards has more than 360,000 TikTok followers and a brand new story to tell. He has plans for the future, too, though it would be very un-authorly of him to give them all away at once.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.