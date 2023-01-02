What we still don't know about the suspect in the Idaho college student killings

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&