What does it mean to be Jewish in the US?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning. Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor forecast updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&