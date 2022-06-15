What caused Yellowstone's 'unprecedented' flooding? Scientists saw it coming

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe, Warren, Carroll, Parke, Vermillion,
Fountain and Montgomery Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

What caused Yellowstone's 'unprecedented' flooding? Scientists saw it coming

  • 0

Extreme rainfall rates and rapid snowmelt prompted the flash flooding in Yellowstone National Park early this week, washing out roads and bridges in the park and causing "significant" damage to the town of Gardiner, Montana, at the park's entrance.

Abnormally warm temperatures and torrential rain triggered a wave of snowmelt over the weekend which produced nearly a foot of water runoff by Monday.

The Beartooth and Absaroka mountain ranges "received anywhere from 0.8 inches to over 5 inches of rainfall" from June 10 to June 13, the National Weather Service in Billings revealed Tuesday.

The extreme rainfall combined with snowmelt led to a massive deluge of water equivalent to the area receiving two to three months worth of summer precipitation in just three days, according to CNN Weather calculations.

The enormous volume of water then flowed into the rivers and valleys in lower elevations, where it quickly rose to record depths and led to "flooding rarely or never seen before," forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

The Yellowstone River, which runs through the park and several Park County cities, reached 13.88 feet at Corwin Springs Monday afternoon, surpassing the historical high crest of 11.5 feet from 1918, according to NOAA.

Scientists predicted events like this week's flash flooding would happen more often in the Yellowstone area as global temperatures climb. A report published just last year on the future of Yellowstone concluded the climate crisis would lead to more rainfall and rapid snowmelt due to extreme spring and summer warmth.

In the report published last year, scientists with the US Geological Survey, Montana State University and the University of Wyoming examined how the climate has changed from 1950 to 2018, and how it would continue until the end of the century based on projected greenhouse gas scenarios from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The report showed average temperatures in the Greater Yellowstone Area rose by 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and could increase another five to 10 degrees in the coming decades.

Under the climate scenario where significant reductions to greenhouse gas emissions are made in the next few years, scientists found annual precipitation in the region could still increase by 9% to 15%, though high temperatures and evaporation rates would still likely worsen the region's drought conditions.

It suggests the Yellowstone region will experience what the rest of the West is already experiencing: long periods of dry conditions punctuated by brief moments of torrential rainfall, which leads to dangerous flash flooding.

Studies have shown how climate change could produce larger and more intense rain events, leading to more flash floods like the Montana and Wyoming are facing right now.

Though cooler temperatures and drier weather have allowed for rivers and streams in the Yellowstone region to drop back to normal levels, even hotter temperatures are expected late this week and weekend, which could lead to more melting, and bring additional flooding to the region.

"Plan on highs in the 60 to 70s in the higher elevations [Friday and Saturday], which should melt much of the remaining snowpack and lead to additional river rises," the National Weather Service in Billings said Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Weather's Judson Jones contributed to this report.