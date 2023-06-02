 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Virginia Military Institute’s chief diversity officer resigns as some alumni push back against DEI initiatives

  • 0

(CNN) — Jamica Love, the first chief diversity officer at the Virginia Military Institute, has resigned, the college’s superintendent announced on Thursday.

“She has been singularly focused on preparing our cadets for the world which they will enter after graduation and making VMI an inclusive institution for any interested and qualified prospective cadet, faculty, or staff member,” retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, the superintendent of the state-run military college in Lexington, wrote in an email to the school’s community.

He added that Love “has been an exemplar of professionalism and her expertise and positive attitude will be greatly missed.”

Love assumed her current role in 2021 after the college faced allegations of structural racism by Black students and alumni, and as the result of an independent investigation into those allegations was released.

In his email, Wins assured the school leadership remained committed to three principles established after the investigation into racism allegations.

Those principles are creating and fostering a more diverse school; “a safe, equitable, and inclusive environment”; and maintaining “a safe, rigorous process for escalating issues which have even the potential to violate the Code of a Cadet,” according to Wins’ email.

Love’s deputy, Briana Williams, will serve as interim chief diversity officer until the position can be filled on a permanent basis, according to VMI spokesman Col. Bill Wyatt.

With Love’s departure, Wins said he plans to reevaluate how best to achieve the three principles “in a manner that is unique to VMI’s needs and preserves the fundamentals of the VMI experience.”

The announcement comes after some alumni have spoken against DEI initiatives and their implementation for months. Members of the Spirit of VMI, a political action committee comprising alumni, parents and friends of the school, have argued that DEI is “unnecessary,” promotes racial division and urge others to “reject the woke assault on VMI.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.