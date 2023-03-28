Virginia Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Clinton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Monday night. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 9.9 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Virginia Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

An adorable Great Dane has become a supermom after birthing 21 pups over the course of 27 hours.

Namine, a 2-year-old Great Dane, started her epic birthing journey last Wednesday, according to CNN affiliate WVVA.

The big dog belongs to Tanya Dubbs of Pocahontas, Virginia, reports WVVA. It took a total of 27 hours for her to finish bringing a total of 21 puppies into the world, although two sadly died shortly after birth.

Almost all the puppies weighed over a pound, said Dubbs.

The proud dog owner said she was surprised by the number of puppies born, expecting Namine would bear 13-14 pups.

"So we got up to 16 and then she had another one," said Dubbs, according to WVVA. "I was sitting on the bed and she was on the bed with me and I was talking to a friend of mine and I heard a gush of fluid and I looked over and I said we have another puppy."

Dubbs said she plans to sell the giant-sized litter of pups once they're weaned from their mother. She'll donate the proceeds from the first pup sold to the Tazewell County Animal Shelter, according to WVVA.

Great Danes are one of the largest domestic dog breeds, often standing at 2.5 feet tall at the shoulder and weighing more than 100 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.

Average dog litters range in size from 1 to 12 puppies, says the American Kennel Club. Big dogs, like Danes, tend to have larger litters proportionate to their larger size.

A Neapolitan mastiff named Tia currently holds the Guinness World Record for largest litter, with 24 pups born in 2004.

