Verdict reached in penalty phase of trial of NYC bike path terrorist

Sayfullo Saipov was arrested after allegedly driving a pickup truck on a bike path in lower Manhattan, killing 8 people and injuring 12 on October 31, 2017.

 St. Charles County Department of Corrections via Getty Images

The jury in the penalty phase of the trial of a terrorist convicted of committing a 2017 attack for ISIS that killed eight on a New York City bike path has told the judge it was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

A unanimous decision would be required to sentence Sayfullo Saipov to death in the first death penalty trial under the Biden administration.

A verdict that is not unanimous means Saipov will be sentenced to life in prison.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

