Verdict reached in penalty phase of trial of NYC bike path terrorist

The jury in the penalty phase of the trial of a terrorist convicted of committing a 2017 attack for ISIS that killed eight on a New York City bike path has told the judge it was unable to reach a unanimous decision.
A unanimous decision would be required to sentence Sayfullo Saipov to death in the first death penalty trial under the Biden administration.
A verdict that is not unanimous means Saipov will be sentenced to life in prison.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
