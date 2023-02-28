 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vanessa Bryant reaches nearly $30 million settlement with Los Angeles County in lawsuit over Kobe Bryant crash photos

  • 0

Vanessa Bryant has reached a nearly $30 million agreement with Los Angeles County to settle a lawsuit over photos that were taken at the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others.

Bianka Bella Bryant, and Capri Kobe Bryant, the youngest daughters of the Bryant family, were named in the lawsuit, along with their mother.

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," Luis Li, an attorney representing Bryant, said in a statement to CNN. "She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."

In August 2022, a federal jury found the Los Angeles County Sheriff's and Fire departments liable for infringing on the constitutional rights of Bryant and her co-plaintiff Christopher Chester for taking and sharing gruesome photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that left nine people dead.

The photos included not just wreckage of the helicopter but close-up images of the mangled bodies of those killed.

Bryant and Chester argued that the photos of their loved ones caused emotional distress and violated their privacy. Each testified to living in fear the photos may surface, despite the county's assertion the pictures had been destroyed.

Mira Hashmall, lead counsel for Los Angeles County, said the settlement concludes all county-related litigation related to the helicopter crash, said in a statement.

"We believe the settlement approved by the Board in the Bryant case is fair and reasonable. The $28,850,000 settlement includes the verdict awarded by the federal jury in August 2022, and further resolves all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys' fees.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.