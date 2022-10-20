 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL
INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to around
60.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Uvalde school board accepts retirement from superintendent Hal Harrell

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District unanimously accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell on Wednesday, a little over a week after he initially announced his plan to step aside.

The board voted for Gary Patterson to serve as the interim superintendent. Two staff members will continue to search for a permanent replacement, the board voted unanimously.

The official retirement comes months after an 18-year-old gunman entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, opened fire inside two adjoining classrooms and slaughtered 19 children and two teachers.

Officers arrived on the scene minutes later, but after taking fire from the gunman they retreated to a hallway, and the gunman remained inside the classrooms for a total of 77 minutes before a tactical unit forced their way in and killed the shooter, according to a timeline from the state public safety department.

The delay in law enforcement's response garnered backlash from parents and officials alike, and also contradicts a widely taught protocol for active shooter situations that says the gunman should be stopped as soon as possible.

Families of the victims have demanded greater accountability from officials in the aftermath of the shooting, and some Uvalde parents have been calling for the superintendent's removal for months.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

