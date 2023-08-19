 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Utah mother Kouri Richins won’t face death penalty in husband’s murder case

  • 0

(CNN) — Prosecutors in the case against Kouri Richins, a Utah widow accused of killing her husband before she authored a children’s book about grief, said they do not intend to seek the death penalty against her.

“This decision was made in careful consultation with Eric Richins’ father and his two sisters, who are Eric Richins’ personal representative and victim representative, respectively,” stated a notice of intent from the Summit County Attorney’s Office filed with the court Friday.

Richins’ aggravated murder charge will now be handled as a noncapital first degree felony.

CNN has reached out to Kouri Richins’ attorney, Skye Lazaro, for comment.

Prosecutors allege Richins, 33, killed her husband of nine years using a lethal fentanyl dose in March 2022, CNN previously reported.

Eric Richins’ body was found at the foot of the couple’s bed in Kamas, Utah.

In June, a judge denied Kouri Richins bail and a pretrial release due to the “substantial evidence” against her.

Investigators discovered “what is a lethal dose of fentanyl” among the many phone searches they say were made by her on her iPhone.

In addition to the aggravated murder charge, Richins faces charges of criminal homicide and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Kouri Richins told investigators she had brought her husband a Moscow Mule cocktail and left their bedroom to sleep with her son in his room. She said she returned to the couple’s room to find her husband lying on the floor, cold, around 3 a.m.

Richins published a children’s book called “Are You With Me?” around a year after her husband’s death. It focused on handling grief after the loss of a loved one.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.