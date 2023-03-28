Using artificial intelligence and archival news articles, this teen found that Black homicide victims were less humanized in news coverage

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding has developed on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday morning. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Using artificial intelligence and archival news articles, this teen found that Black homicide victims were less humanized in news coverage

  • 0

Using artificial intelligence and archival news articles, a teenager in Northern Virginia created a program to measure media biases -- and in researching older news articles, she found that Black homicide victims were less likely to be humanized in news coverage.

Emily Ocasio, an 18-year-old from Falls Church, Virginia, created an AI program that analyzed FBI homicide records between 1976 and 1984 and their corresponding coverage published in The Boston Globe to determine whether victims were presented in a humanizing or impersonal way.

After analyzing 5,042 entries, the results showed that Black men under the age of 18 were 30% less likely to receive humanizing coverage than their White counterparts, Ocasio told CNN. Black women were 23% less likely to be humanized in news stories, Ocasio added.

A news article was considered humanizing when it mentioned additional information about the victim and presented them "as a person, not just a statistic," Ocasio said in her project presentation.

Her findings have not been reviewed by the larger scientific community, but she told CNN she hopes to expand her research and get it published in a scientific journal.

Ocasio's project earned her second place in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search on March 14 as well as a $175,000 scholarship.

Every year about 1,900 high school students from across the country participate in the competition, which started in 1942 and seeks to serve as a platform for young scientists to share original research.

Ocasio was among 40 finalists from more than 2,000 applications, according to Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science and executive publisher of Science News, two of the competition's sponsors.

"By using AI to document these biases, Emily shows that it can be safely used to help society answer complex social science questions," her biography on the Society for Science website says.

Ocasio said she has always been interested in social justice and science and saw this project as an opportunity to combine them. "Without the research, and without the statistics, you have no ability of understanding that entire communities are being left behind," she said.

Ocasio analyzed The Boston Globe's news coverage because the newspaper had digital copies of its articles for the '70s to '80s time period she focused on for her project, she said. CNN has reached out to the Boston Globe for comment.

Despite her findings, Ocasio believes science can't explain everything: "You can never run an experiment in a lab that tells you about how racism works in society."

Ocasio, who has Puerto Rican heritage, said her own experiences helped shape her perspective of different races and cultures, and drew her to researching racism and inequalities. She wants to replicate her research to analyze other news outlets as well, she said.

The talent search's first-place winner, Neel Moudgal, told CNN the research done by the teenagers across the US is essential to helping solve some of society's greatest challenges.

"I firmly believe that science is going to be the solution to a lot of our problems," Moudgal said. His prize-winning project was a computer model that predicts the structure of RNA molecules to help develop tests and drugs for diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections.

Ajmera said seeing such projects from high school students gives her "an enormous hope for the future."

"We're looking for the future scientific leaders of this country," she said.

