 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

USC coach who created fake athletic profiles for children of wealthy parents sentenced to time served

  • 0

The University of Southern California coach who created fake athletic profiles for the children of wealthy parents, including Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, was sentenced Wednesday to time served, according to court records.

Laura Janke, the 36-year-old former assistant women's soccer coach at the university in Los Angeles, previously agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, the US Attorney's Office said. Janke also agreed to cooperate with the government's investigation and to testify in the college admissions scam.

"Laura is a very good person and the court recognized that," attorney Steven Huggard said. "She regrets involvement in the case. She looks forward to getting back to her normal life with her family and community"

Separately, two parents who reportedly paid $600,000 to help their daughter get admitted into elite colleges were sentenced to time served, one year of probation and 250 hours of community services, federal prosecutors announced.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, who cooperated in the government's investigation, spent approximately one day in prison and will also have to pay a fine of $8,500, prosecutors said.

The Isacksons pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May 2019, prosecutors said. Bruce Isackson also pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Amya Henry contributed to this alert.