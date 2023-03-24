US immigration authorities have transferred 34 migrants from border with Canada to Texas for processing

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

US immigration authorities have transferred 34 migrants from border with Canada to Texas for processing

US Customs and Border Protection recently transferred 34 Mexican nationals from the Swanton Border Patrol Sector on the US border with Canada, to El Paso, Texas, for immigration processing at a southern border facility, according to a federal law enforcement source familiar with operations.

The individuals were transported on a CBP-contracted flight, the source told CNN.

The US Border Patrol has seen an increase in migrant crossings in the northern region, including in the Swanton Sector where its chief patrol agent, Robert Garcia, recently took to Twitter to say the flow of migrants was "unprecedented." The Swanton region includes parts of northern New York and New Hampshire and all of Vermont, according to the CBP's website.

In the past five months, agents in the Swanton Border Patrol Sector have encountered 1,932 people crossing into the US from Canada, that is nearly equal to the last three fiscal years combined, when that number was 2,004.

In January, the Border Patrol for the Swanton region recorded 367 encounters with migrants, up from January 2022. Meanwhile, encounters last month soared 945% to 418 from 40 encounters in February 2022.

The 34 people flown to Texas had been recently apprehended by US Border Patrol after crossing the US border with Canada, according to the source.

The flying of migrants from the agency's northern region to its southern region is not unique, the source said. It's a practice the agency calls decompression, which is an effort to move migrants out of areas that are at capacity and to areas with room for processing.

"Transfers amongst Border Patrol Sectors are a common operational strategy. The operational need for these sector-to-sector transfers is assessed daily based on the processing capability and facility capacity of each sector," a CBP spokesperson said.

The flying of migrants from the US northern border to Texas for processing and, if eligible, for expulsion or deportation started recently.

CBP did not indicate how many total transfers from the northern border have taken place year-to-date.

