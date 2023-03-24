US immigration authorities have transferred 34 migrants from border with Canada to Texas for processing

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. .Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days will combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana. The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to last on main stem rivers well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground. Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&