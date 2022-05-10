 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

US customs officers find this rare pest for the first time

Customs officers at the US-Mexico border found an unwanted passenger hitching a ride in a shipment of fresh fruit: Cochabamba sp. -- a rare pest never before seen at a US port of entry.

The discovery was made May 2 by US Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas, says a news release from the agency.

The pest, a species of leaf beetle, was inside a shipment of mangosteen from Mexico. Usually found in central and south America, the beetles can "cause agricultural and economic damage as their larvae skeletonize the leaf surface and adults eat plant and tree leaves and cause damage to foliage," says the release.

The destructive beetles have never before been found at any of the US ports of entry, according to Customs and Border Protection. The shipment was returned to Mexico.

"Our agriculture specialists help protect American agriculture and contribute to the nation's economic security by denying entry to invasive species not known to exist in the US," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez in the news release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.