US Customs and Border Protection sends resources to remote Arizona area after increase in migrant crossings

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana... * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Lafayette, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Purdue University around 610 PM EDT. Lafayette and West Lafayette around 615 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Dayton. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 164 and 177. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN