US authorities seized smuggled artifacts that were stolen from Ukraine -- and returned them where they belong

Weather Alert

...RAIN TRANSITIONING TO SNOW TONIGHT... Rain will transition to snow during the early overnight hours with the potential for light snow accumulations around 1 to 1.5 inches. Highest accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces. Warm ground temperatures will limit the overall impact of the snow. Nonetheless, slick spots on roads, bridges, and other surfaces may cause travel issues into the morning hours. Use caution if traveling tonight. Slow down, drive carefully, and allow extra time to reach your destination.