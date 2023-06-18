 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Sunday, June 18 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

US authorities seize shipment of swim bladder from endangered fish valued at $2.7 million

(CNN) — US Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona have seized 242 pounds of swim bladders – the organ that helps fish control their buoyancy – that came from the endangered Totoaba fish, authorities said.

Officers working at the Nogales Port of Entry in Santa Cruz County discovered 270 swim bladders hidden inside a commercial shipment of frozen fish fillets, CBP announced.

The swim bladders discovered on April 13 were valued at an estimated $2.7 million, according to a news release.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service conducted preliminary DNA testing that revealed the bladders belonged to the Totoaba macdonaldi species native to Mexico’s Gulf of California. The agency took possession of the bladders and is investigating the smuggling attempt with Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities said the seizure is likely the second largest of its kind in the US and the largest Totoaba seizure in Arizona.

Totoaba fish, whose swim bladders are considered an Asian cultural delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese medicine, are protected by the Endangered Species Act, according to CBP. The species has been listed as endangered since 1979.

Illegal fishing, habitat destruction and unintentional catches have contributed to the Totoaba fish’s decline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It’s illegal to sell, take, transport or possess the federally protected species in the US and Mexico, CBP said in the release.

