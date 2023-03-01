 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Wednesday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 16.2 feet Sunday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Unions letter says Norfolk Southern employees are reporting illness following train derailment

In the latest move to address the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Amit Bose, the administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, met on Wednesday with leaders from 12 unions in Washington, DC.

The discussion focused on potential improvements to rail safety, a Department of Transportation official confirmed.

The meeting follows a letter sent Wednesday to Buttigieg and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on behalf of the Teamsters criticizing Norfolk Southern for putting workers at risk and not providing personal protective equipment, and asking officials to intervene.

Many employees "reported that they continue to experience migraines and nausea, days after the derailment, and they all suspect that they were willingly exposed to these chemicals at the direction of NS (Northern Suffolk)," the letter states.

CNN has reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment on the letter.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was not part of the meeting but said he was glad that they have been brought into the conversation about the aftermath.

"They have to be. They're the workers on the job. It's not just a unions conversation, it's a worker conversation," Walsh said. "In order to prevent this from happening in the future, the companies need to bring the workers to the table."

The-CNN-Wire

