Union urges pilots to 'increase vigilance' to prevent close calls

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Union urges pilots to 'increase vigilance' to prevent close calls

The largest US airline pilots union is counseling its members to be more focused to avoid additional close calls. There have been multiple close calls on runways this year which have raised questions about air safety.

The Air Line Pilots Association issued a safety alert encouraging pilots to "increase vigilance" and "prevent complacency" in themselves and others. "Maintaining vigilance and promoting vigilance in others is always vital, but it is especially critical during periods of dynamic change," the alert said.

This alert has been sent just two days after the Federal Aviation Administration told airlines in an industrywide bulletin to step up vigilance at airports because of the close calls on or near runways.

Friday's alert noted that the rapid hiring for aviation positions, and with pilots upgrading into new aircraft and shifting between captain and co-pilot roles, meant many people are performing new roles.

"Reducing distractions where possible, disciplined procedures and communications, and effective crew resource management help manage strains on the system," the alert said.

The bulletin encouraged pilots to submit voluntary safety reports and be observant of any loss of situational awareness in fellow pilots to help ensure flight safety.

On Thursday, the head of the nation's air traffic controllers said there have been too many near collisions at airports and laid out steps to avoid more, including more supervisor oversight in control towers and extra controller training for "unusual circumstances."

"Even though we all know that multiple levels of safety are built into our system, there is no question that we are seeing too many close calls," said Tim Arel, chief operating officer of the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Organization.

The five steps laid out by Arel in an agencywide memo follow last week's FAA safety summit focusing on the recent series of near-collisions. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating six incidents this year alone.

"Our dedication to continuous improvement demands that we dig deep to identify the underlying factors and address them," Arel said. "With the summer travel season just around the corner, airlines and the traveling public have high expectations."

The most serious types of near-collisions on US runways this year are about double the rate seen in the past, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday.

"In past years, they've occurred at roughly a rate of once per month," he told a Senate panel. "Right now, they are this year occurring at a rate that is double that."

