Two-time lottery winner credits his hairstyle for his good luck

A Maryland man who just won his second lottery prize has a simple explanation for his good luck.

It's his long hair.

William Daniels Jr., 31, of Middle River won $50,000 last week on a Maryland Lottery Gold X50 scratch-off.

He also won $100,000 on a Baltimore Ravens-themed scratch-off back in November 2015.

"When you hit it, you are in disbelief," he told lottery officials. "You want to make sure you are not looking at it wrong."

Daniels used his first bounty to buy a home.

He's planning to use his latest winnings on another life event.

"It is going toward paying for my wedding," Daniels said.

The aircraft assembly employee credits his hairstyle, in part, for this round of luck. His hair was long in 2015, but he then cut it short until recently, when he started wearing it long again.

"I'm going to stick with long hair when I play scratch-offs," he said.

Last month, another Maryland man won his second lottery in two months, for a total of $80,000.

