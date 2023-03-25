Two migrants found dead in shipping container on train in Uvalde County, Texas

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Friday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two migrants found dead in shipping container on train in Uvalde County, Texas

  • 0

Two migrants were found dead in a shipping container on a train the authorities stopped east of Uvalde, Texas, on Friday, according to local police. One other person was left in serious condition and another in critical condition.

In a news release Friday night, Uvalde police said they "received a 911 phone call from an unknown third-party caller advising there were numerous undocumented immigrants 'suffocating' inside of a train car." US Border Patrol stopped the train, which was operating on Union Pacific tracks, near the town of Knippa, northeast of Uvalde, police said.

According to a statement from Union Pacific, a total of 15 people were found in two different train cars. Twelve people were in an intermodal container, a kind of shipping container made for freight transport. Two of them died, four were airlifted to San Antonio, and six were taken to local hospitals, the railway said.

San Antonio's University Hospital said they had received two adults, one in serious condition and one in critical condition.

Three other individuals were found in a hopper car, which is used to transport loose bulk commodities like coal or grain.

"We are heartbroken to learn of yet another tragic incident of migrants taking the dangerous journey," Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday night in a tweet.

In another tweet Mayorkas thanked "the Border Patrol Agents who responded to the scene and the HSI Agents who are supporting the investigation in Uvalde. We will work with the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office to hold those responsible. Smugglers are callous and only care about making a profit."

In its statement, Union Pacific said that they were "deeply saddened by this incident and the tragedies occurring at the border."

"We take the safety of all individuals seriously and work tirelessly with law enforcement partners to detect illegal items and people riding inside or on our rail cars."

In the past years, migrants have taken increasingly risky paths to evade detection and enter the US. Immigrant rights advocates have attributed the rise in deaths at the border to policies that have made it more difficult for migrants to seek refuge in the US, according to CNN's previous reporting.

2022 was the deadliest year so far for migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, with 748 people dying at the border, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Friday's discovery follows a June 2022 incident in which 53 migrants died after being packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.