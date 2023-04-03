 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions the Wabash
River. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel.
Flooding along the lowest reaches of the Wabash River will continue
for another week or more.

The original crest along the Wabash is passed Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at some locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the Wabash River. Those with interests along the Wabash River
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two crew members were killed when a medical helicopter crashed while responding to a call in Alabama

  • 0

Two crew members were killed and a third was seriously wounded when a medical helicopter crashed while responding to a call in Alabama, officials said.

The Life Saver helicopter operated by Air Methods was attempting to land around 5:20 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and a statement from Air Methods. There was no patient on board when the crash occurred.

The crew had been called to transport a hiker who was suffering from breathing complications and chest pains, the sheriff's office said.

Shelby County deputies were already at the scene attempting to create a landing zone for the helicopter when it went down, Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said during a news conference Sunday.

"Our deputies responded to the scene since they were there at the time of the crash, and did the best they could to render aid," Hammac said. "The helicopter was on fire."

Three crew members were pulled from the wreckage, Hammac said. One died at the scene, and one died at a nearby hospital. The third crew member was also transported to the hospital and was in critical condition, Hammac said.

The condition of the hiker, who was transported to the hospital separately, is unknown.

"Out of respect for the privacy of our teammates and their families, we will not be sharing the names of the crew members at this time. Please keep Life Saver 4 and everyone impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers," Air Methods said in a Facebook post.

Shelby County is southeast of Birmingham. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive Monday morning to assist in the investigation, according to Hammac.

The mayor of the nearby city of Chelsea praised the flight crew during the news conference.

"Wherever our first responders answer that call, they know that the possibility of something very bad happening, of an outcome that none of us want, and this flight crew on Lifesaver -- they're heroes," Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. "Our hearts go out to these two members of the flight crew that have passed away," he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

