Twitch streamer’s giveaway draws huge crowds to Union Square in New York City

(CNN) — Large crowds gathered at New York City’s Union Square Friday afternoon for a giveaway promised by social media star Kai Cenat.
Cenat, who has over 4 million followers on YouTube, over 5 million on Instagram, and 6.5 million on Twitch, said during a Wednesday Twitch stream that he would be hosting a “huge giveaway.”
In the stream, he said they would be giving away computers, Play Station 5s, microphones, keyboards, webcams, gaming chairs, headphones and giftcards.
The crowds spurred the New York Police Department to activate a “Level 4” response, its highest level of disaster response. The department earlier announced that they had activated a “Level 2” response to handle the crowds and clear the area.
Friday afternoon, the influencer posted a picture to his Instagram story showing news coverage of the crowds along with the message, “I love you guys to the fullest you guys are amazing.”
“Stay safe,” he added.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.
