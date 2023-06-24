 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Train derailment on Montana bridge sends multiple rail cars into the Yellowstone River

  • 0

(CNN) — A train derailment in Montana caused a bridge across the Yellowstone River to collapse and sent multiple cars into the water below, officials in Stillwater County said Saturday.

The derailment occurred around 6 a.m. Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking “petroleum products,” according to Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.

Yellowstone County officials said there was no immediate threat and “precautions are being put in place.”

The cause of the derailment has not yet been determined and people are being asked to keep away from the areas around the Yellowstone River Rail Bridge.

“Local fishing accesses will be closed. Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions,” the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services has asked people living in the area to conserve water.

Tammie Mullikin, a spokesperson with Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services, said notifications have been made to all required agencies, and “safety and hazard mitigation efforts” have been implemented in response to the incident.

“We have formally established a unified command and are using the incident command system,” Mullikin said. “Unified Command is working together to determine the most appropriate steps to ensure a safe resolution to this incident.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted Saturday that he was monitoring the derailment. 

“The state is standing by to support as Montana Rail Link and county officials assess their needs,” he said.

CNN has reached out to Montana Rail Link for additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.