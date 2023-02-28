 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Toxic waste from the Ohio train disaster heads to 2 more cities as the EPA chief returns to East Palestine

The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency is set to make his third trip to East Palestine, Ohio -- a town struggling to understand the full breadth of consequences from a toxic train derailment more than three weeks ago.

Michael Regan on Tuesday will visit the village of 5,000 people near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to mark the opening of a new community center, said Debra Shore, the regional EPA administrator.

The federal agency set up the center where residents can drop in and meet with EPA officials and other agencies' representatives to learn more about support services.

While the plumes of black smoke from the fiery February 3 derailment and the February 6 burn-off of toxic vinyl chloride may have subsided, a cloud of fear still permeates East Palestine as residents report health problems and worry about potential long-term health effects.

Concern also has spread to other states where toxic waste from the train wreck has headed.

The EPA ordered operator Norfolk Southern to pause further shipments of contaminated liquid and soil to Texas and Michigan after frustrated officials there said they got no warning waste from East Palestine was headed to their states.

The agency had approved two sites in Ohio to handle safe disposal of the waste: Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool and Vickery Environmental in Vickery, it said.

Now, two more sites -- Heritage Environmental Services' hazardous waste landfill in Roachdale, Indiana, and Ross Incineration Services in Grafton, Ohio -- will receive contaminated waste starting Tuesday, Shore said Monday.

Shore spoke with officials from Ohio and Indiana on Monday about the shipment of hazardous waste material to their towns, she said.

