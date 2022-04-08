 Skip to main content
Three South Bronx High School students shot, one dead after shooting near school

One South Bronx High School student is dead and two others injured after a shooting near the school Friday afternoon, the New York Police Department confirmed to CNN.

A 16-year-old girl died after she was shot in the torso, police said, and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and taken to a local hospital. Another 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and is being treated at the hospital, police said.

The shooting took place near 510 East 156th Street and police are expected to hold a news conference soon to provide more details on the incident.

The press secretary for Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that the mayor has been briefed on the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

